Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] took an upward turn with a change of 4.01%, trading at the price of $291.14 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.06 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Anthem, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.46M shares for that time period. ANTM monthly volatility recorded 2.70%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.06%. PS value for ANTM stocks is 0.70 with PB recorded at 2.28.

Anthem, Inc. [NYSE:ANTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 227.16 to 317.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $279.91.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 22 Apr (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Anthem, Inc. [ANTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] sitting at +6.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 15.95, and its Return on Assets is 6.45. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ANTM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.36.

Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] has 258.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $72.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 227.16 to 317.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 3.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anthem, Inc. [ANTM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.