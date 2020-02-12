The share price of Barnwell Industries, Inc. [NYSE: BRN] inclined by $0.94, presently trading at $1.30. The company’s shares saw 333.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.30 recorded on 02/11/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BRN jumped by +58.30% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -51.49% compared to 0.48 of all time high it touched on 02/11/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 16.07%, while additionally dropping -7.14% during the last 12 months. Barnwell Industries, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at N/A. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.3% decrease from the current trading price.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. [NYSE:BRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 1.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.94.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN] sitting at -57.11 and its Gross Margin at -10.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.25. Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.52.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN] earns $276,977 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.83 and its Current Ratio is 1.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN] has 8.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 1.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 333.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 39.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.