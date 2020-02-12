Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ: BHF] opened at N/A and closed at $42.11 a share within trading session on 02/11/20. That means that the stock gained by 10.66% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $46.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ: BHF] had 3.54 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.19M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.52%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.53%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $32.53 during that period and BHF managed to take a rebound to $44.12 in the last 52 weeks.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ:BHF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.53 to 44.12. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.11.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 4 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] sitting at +11.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10%. These measurements indicate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.60%. Its Return on Equity is 5.98, and its Return on Assets is 0.40. These metrics suggest that this Brighthouse Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.91.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.19.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] earns $6,349,206 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 3.66.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] has 108.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.53 to 44.12. At its current price, it has moved up by 5.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.51. This RSI suggests that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.