Brown & Brown, Inc. [NYSE: BRO] shares went lower by -0.88% from its previous closing of $47.30, now trading at the price of $46.88, also adding -0.42 points. Is BRO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BRO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 233.66M float and a +0.43% run over in the last seven days. BRO share price has been hovering between $47.70 and $28.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Brown & Brown, Inc. [NYSE:BRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.19 to 47.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.30.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 27 Apr (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] sitting at +21.51 and its Gross Margin at +94.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40%. These measurements indicate that Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 12.55, and its Return on Assets is 5.55. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BRO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.99 and P/E Ratio of 33.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] has 281.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.19 to 47.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 1.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.79. This RSI suggests that Brown & Brown, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. [BRO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.