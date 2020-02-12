Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] gained by 0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $14.76 price per share at the time. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation represents 411.54M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.07B with the latest information.

The Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation traded at the price of $14.76 with 4.88 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of COG shares recorded 8.11M.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.02 to 27.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.65.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 20 Feb (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] sitting at +34.64 and its Gross Margin at +40.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.90%. These measurements indicate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.70%. Its Return on Equity is 24.16, and its Return on Assets is 11.59. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.05 and P/E Ratio of 7.77. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] earns $7,074,970 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.86 and its Current Ratio is 1.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has 411.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.02 to 27.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 2.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.