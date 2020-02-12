Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] took an upward turn with a change of 3.79%, trading at the price of $22.17 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.21 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Chimera Investment Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 949.82K shares for that time period. CIM monthly volatility recorded 0.82%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.70%. PS value for CIM stocks is 2.92 with PB recorded at 1.00.

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.10 to 21.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] sitting at +31.59 and its Gross Margin at +96.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.22, and its Return on Assets is 1.68. These metrics suggest that this Chimera Investment Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 611.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 188.56.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.24 and P/E Ratio of 37.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] earns $33,919,526 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has 187.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.10 to 21.51. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 0.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.79. This RSI suggests that Chimera Investment Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] a Reliable Buy?

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.