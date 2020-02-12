CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] took an upward turn with a change of -3.14%, trading at the price of $6.16 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.37 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CNX Resources Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.96M shares for that time period. CNX monthly volatility recorded 6.53%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.19%. PS value for CNX stocks is 0.69 with PB recorded at 0.26.

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.14 to 11.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.36.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] sitting at +15.86 and its Gross Margin at +30.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.70%. These measurements indicate that CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.40%. Its Return on Equity is -1.90, and its Return on Assets is -0.90. These metrics suggest that this CNX Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.79. CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.68.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 0.94. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has 190.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.14 to 11.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.56, which indicates that it is 9.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CNX Resources Corporation [CNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.