Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] stock went down by -0.25% or -0.19 points down from its previous closing price of $76.11. The stock reached $75.92 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.28% in the period of the last 7 days.

CL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $77.29, at one point touching $76.10. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $77.29. The 52-week high currently stands at $77.41 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 15.69% after the recent low of $64.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.75 to 77.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.11.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 24 Apr (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] sitting at +23.90 and its Gross Margin at +59.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50%. These measurements indicate that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.60%. Its Return on Equity is 31,560.00, and its Return on Assets is 17.41. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CL financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.47.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has 860.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $65.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.75 to 77.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 1.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.