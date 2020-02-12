Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE: CYH] shares went higher by 2.32% from its previous closing of $4.75, now trading at the price of $4.86, also adding 0.11 points. Is CYH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 967400 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CYH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 110.60M float and a +5.71% run over in the last seven days. CYH share price has been hovering between $5.35 and $1.79 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE:CYH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 5.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 19 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] sitting at +6.26 and its Gross Margin at +6.26, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Assets is -4.73.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 112.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. companyname [CYH] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.16.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] earns $162,701 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.32 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] has 119.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $569.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 5.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 171.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.31, which indicates that it is 5.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.22. This RSI suggests that Community Health Systems, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.