CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] saw a change by -18.06% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.85. The company is holding 26.82M shares with keeping 25.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -1.13% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -79.74% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -48.18%, trading +12.14% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 26.82M shares valued at 2.25 million were bought and sold.

CONSOL Energy Inc. [NYSE:CEIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] sitting at +17.83 and its Gross Margin at +22.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.50%. Its Return on Equity is 49.81, and its Return on Assets is 5.21. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CEIX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 211.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 179.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.20 and P/E Ratio of 2.15. These metrics all suggest that CONSOL Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] earns $863,038 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] has 26.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $210.54M.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.