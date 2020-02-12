CoreCivic, Inc. [CXW] took an upward turn with a change of 5.49%, trading at the price of $17.88 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.01 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CoreCivic, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.04M shares for that time period. CXW monthly volatility recorded 2.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.90%. PS value for CXW stocks is 1.04 with PB recorded at 1.46.

CoreCivic, Inc. [NYSE:CXW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.68 to 24.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.95.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of CoreCivic, Inc. [CXW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CoreCivic, Inc. [CXW] sitting at +9.53 and its Gross Margin at +19.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.40%. Its Return on Equity is 11.11, and its Return on Assets is 4.58. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CXW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CoreCivic, Inc. [CXW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 127.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. CoreCivic, Inc. [CXW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.56 and P/E Ratio of 11.30. These metrics all suggest that CoreCivic, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CoreCivic, Inc. [CXW] earns $132,165 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.53.

CoreCivic, Inc. [CXW] has 120.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.68 to 24.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 1.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.90. This RSI suggests that CoreCivic, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CoreCivic, Inc. [CXW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. [CXW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.