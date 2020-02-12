CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CONE] opened at N/A and closed at $62.40 a share within trading session on 02/11/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.69% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $67.82.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CONE] had 1.82 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.20M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.25%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.50%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $48.94 during that period and CONE managed to take a rebound to $79.73 in the last 52 weeks.

CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CONE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.94 to 79.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 19 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] sitting at +1.21 and its Gross Margin at +23.73, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.70%. Its Return on Equity is 0.01, and its Return on Assets is 0.00. These metrics suggest that this CyrusOne Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 124.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.17.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] earns $1,833,482 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has 112.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.94 to 79.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 2.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] a Reliable Buy?

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.