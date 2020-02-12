Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] took an upward turn with a change of -2.88%, trading at the price of $1.01 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Digital Ally, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 448.78K shares for that time period. DGLY monthly volatility recorded 12.34%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.62%. PS value for DGLY stocks is 1.14 with PB recorded at .

Digital Ally, Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.81 to 5.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.04.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Fri 3 Apr (In 52 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] sitting at -93.49 and its Gross Margin at +35.09.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -164.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -144.90%. Its Return on Assets is -113.01.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 118.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] earns $118,857 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] has 11.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.81 to 5.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 15.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.