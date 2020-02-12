Dropbox, Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] dipped by -0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $18.43 price per share at the time. Dropbox, Inc. represents 418.99M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.79B with the latest information.

The Dropbox, Inc. traded at the price of $18.43 with 1.28 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DBX shares recorded 4.17M.

Dropbox, Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.08 to 26.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 20 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dropbox, Inc. [DBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] sitting at -35.50 and its Gross Margin at +71.64, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -88.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -59.30%. Its Return on Equity is -124.38, and its Return on Assets is -35.73. These metrics suggest that this Dropbox, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] earns $599,096 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 25.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.43 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] has 418.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.08 to 26.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dropbox, Inc. [DBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. [DBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.