Energy Transfer LP [ET] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $12.60 after ET shares went up by 1.82% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.84 to 15.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.37.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 19 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Transfer LP [ET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energy Transfer LP [ET] sitting at +10.82 and its Gross Margin at +12.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 20.20, and its Return on Assets is 2.22. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ET financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 223.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 210.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.55 and P/E Ratio of 10.08. These metrics all suggest that Energy Transfer LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Energy Transfer LP [ET] earns $4,596,108 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.53 and its Current Ratio is 0.73. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] has 2.72B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.84 to 15.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 2.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Transfer LP [ET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energy Transfer LP [ET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.