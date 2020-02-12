General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] gained by 0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $35.33 price per share at the time. General Motors Company represents 1.46B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.07B with the latest information.

The General Motors Company traded at the price of $35.33 with 5.53 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GM shares recorded 10.08M.

General Motors Company [NYSE:GM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.97 to 41.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.01.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 5 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of General Motors Company [GM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Motors Company [GM] sitting at +4.31 and its Gross Margin at +10.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20%. Its Return on Equity is 16.69, and its Return on Assets is 2.96. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92. General Motors Company [GM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.51 and P/E Ratio of 7.75. These metrics all suggest that General Motors Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.88. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

General Motors Company [GM] has 1.46B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $51.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.97 to 41.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 2.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Motors Company [GM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Motors Company [GM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.