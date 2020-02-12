Glu Mobile Inc.[GLUU] stock saw a move by 1.87% on Thursday, touching 1.18 million. Based on the recent volume, Glu Mobile Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GLUU shares recorded 161.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] stock could reach median target price of $8.00.

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] stock additionally went up by +8.60% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 22.28% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GLUU stock is set at -26.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by 18.07% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GLUU shares showcased 44.12% increase. GLUU saw -40.53% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 70.03% compared to high within the same period of time.

Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:GLUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 11.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.86.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 4 May (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] sitting at +1.87 and its Gross Margin at +64.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 4.66, and its Return on Assets is 2.42. These metrics suggest that this Glu Mobile Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.20.

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has 161.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 11.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 10.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.