Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] took an upward turn with a change of -3.11%, trading at the price of $1.09 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.45 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Gulfport Energy Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 5.01M shares for that time period. GPOR monthly volatility recorded 8.97%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.11%. PS value for GPOR stocks is 0.12 with PB recorded at 0.05.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.12 to 8.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.13.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 15 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] sitting at +34.89 and its Gross Margin at +38.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80%. These measurements indicate that Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.39, and its Return on Assets is 7.26. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GPOR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.53 and P/E Ratio of 0.47. These metrics all suggest that Gulfport Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] earns $4,224,351 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 169.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $184.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.12 to 8.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 11.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.68. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.