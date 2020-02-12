Healthcare Services Group, Inc.[HCSG] stock saw a move by 12.68% on Thursday, touching 1.06 million. Based on the recent volume, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HCSG shares recorded 74.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] stock could reach median target price of $27.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] stock additionally went up by +10.30% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.04% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HCSG stock is set at -32.40% by far, with shares price recording returns by 3.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HCSG shares showcased 11.83% increase. HCSG saw -27.87% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 39.46% compared to high within the same period of time.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:HCSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] sitting at +4.99 and its Gross Margin at +14.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.80%. Its Return on Equity is 19.87, and its Return on Assets is 12.08. These metrics all suggest that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 37.46 and P/E Ratio of 34.14. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] earns $36,524 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.58 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.90. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.86 and its Current Ratio is 3.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] has 74.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.16 to 40.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 1.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.29. This RSI suggests that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.