Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation[CTSH] stock saw a move by 0.14% on Thursday, touching 1.01 million. Based on the recent volume, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CTSH shares recorded 561.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] stock could reach median target price of $68.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] stock additionally went up by +6.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.12% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CTSH stock is set at -5.17% by far, with shares price recording returns by 10.09% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CTSH shares showcased 13.13% increase. CTSH saw -7.41% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 22.16% compared to high within the same period of time.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.73 to 74.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 7 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] sitting at +15.91 and its Gross Margin at +33.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40%. These measurements indicate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.20%. Its Return on Equity is 16.41, and its Return on Assets is 11.47. These metrics all suggest that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.90 and P/E Ratio of 21.06. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has 561.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.73 to 74.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 2.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.30. This RSI suggests that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.