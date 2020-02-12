Las Vegas Sands Corp.[LVS] stock saw a move by 2.02% on Thursday, touching 2.26 million. Based on the recent volume, Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LVS shares recorded 798.74M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] stock could reach median target price of $73.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] stock additionally went up by +3.24% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.91% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LVS stock is set at 15.52% by far, with shares price recording returns by 7.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LVS shares showcased 31.72% increase. LVS saw -5.45% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 37.29% compared to high within the same period of time.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.17 to 74.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.85.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 15 Apr (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] sitting at +27.82 and its Gross Margin at +30.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.10%. These measurements indicate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 295.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.36.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.03.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has 798.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $54.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.17 to 74.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 2.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.