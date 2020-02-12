IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] took an upward turn with a change of 4.03%, trading at the price of $168.22 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 921242 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.27M shares for that time period. IQV monthly volatility recorded 1.56%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.92%. PS value for IQV stocks is 2.95 with PB recorded at 5.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:IQV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 128.90 to 164.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $161.70.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] sitting at +7.78 and its Gross Margin at +24.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 3.49, and its Return on Assets is 1.14. These metrics suggest that this IQVIA Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 163.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 162.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.29 and P/E Ratio of 138.70. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] earns $179,534 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.10 and its Current Ratio is 1.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] has 198.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 128.90 to 164.13. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 1.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.44. This RSI suggests that IQVIA Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.