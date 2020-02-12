Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] shares went lower by -1.41% from its previous closing of $19.12, now trading at the price of $18.85, also adding -0.27 points. Is KIM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KIM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 419.68M float and a -4.54% run over in the last seven days. KIM share price has been hovering between $21.86 and $16.88 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.88 to 21.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.12.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 7 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] sitting at +23.27 and its Gross Margin at +46.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.40%. These measurements indicate that Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 8.05, and its Return on Assets is 3.73. These metrics suggest that this Kimco Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.66.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has 432.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.88 to 21.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 2.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.