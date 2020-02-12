Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] saw a change by 1.94% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $38.95. The company is holding 171.14M shares with keeping 119.31M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 44.10% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -1.39% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.16%, trading +14.82% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 171.14M shares valued at 897998 were bought and sold.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.03 to 39.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.21.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 22 Apr (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] sitting at +8.90 and its Gross Margin at +15.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 5.56, and its Return on Assets is 3.82. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KNX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has 171.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.03 to 39.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 2.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.