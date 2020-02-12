Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LITE] gained by 2.39% on the last trading session, reaching $91.11 price per share at the time. Lumentum Holdings Inc. represents 75.59M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.89B with the latest information.

The Lumentum Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $91.11 with 2.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LITE shares recorded 1.52M.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LITE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.28 to 89.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.98.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 5 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] sitting at +2.62 and its Gross Margin at +27.07, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.10%. Its Return on Equity is -3.00, and its Return on Assets is -1.69. These metrics suggest that this Lumentum Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.44.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] earns $303,294 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.73. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.73 and its Current Ratio is 4.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] has 75.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.28 to 89.73. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 126.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 3.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.99. This RSI suggests that Lumentum Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.