Match Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] dipped by -0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $74.26 price per share at the time. Match Group, Inc. represents 286.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.35B with the latest information.

The Match Group, Inc. traded at the price of $74.26 with 919334 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MTCH shares recorded 2.05M.

Match Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.31 to 95.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.58.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 5 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] sitting at +31.62 and its Gross Margin at +72.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.20%. These measurements indicate that Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.60%. Its Return on Equity is 239.98, and its Return on Assets is 23.89. These metrics all suggest that Match Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.25. Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 72.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.83 and P/E Ratio of 41.03. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.62.

Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has 286.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.31 to 95.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 5.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.