New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] gained by 0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $17.47 price per share at the time. New Residential Investment Corp. represents 421.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.34B with the latest information.

The New Residential Investment Corp. traded at the price of $17.47 with 1.73 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NRZ shares recorded 3.85M.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.41.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 6 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at +23.64 and its Gross Margin at +85.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.50%. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.56, and its Return on Assets is 1.47. These metrics suggest that this New Residential Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.79.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.63.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

At its current price, it has moved down by -0.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 1.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.57. This RSI suggests that New Residential Investment Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.