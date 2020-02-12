NMI Holdings, Inc. [NMIH] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $30.97 after NMIH shares went down by -12.95% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

NMI Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:NMIH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.94 to 35.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.57.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 6 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NMI Holdings, Inc. [NMIH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NMI Holdings, Inc. [NMIH] sitting at +54.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 45.20%. These measurements indicate that NMI Holdings, Inc. [NMIH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is 17.83, and its Return on Assets is 10.68. These metrics all suggest that NMI Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NMI Holdings, Inc. [NMIH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.18.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. NMI Holdings, Inc. [NMIH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.28 and P/E Ratio of 12.71. These metrics all suggest that NMI Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NMI Holdings, Inc. [NMIH] earns $904,688 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.24.

NMI Holdings, Inc. [NMIH] has 67.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.94 to 35.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 2.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NMI Holdings, Inc. [NMIH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. [NMIH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.