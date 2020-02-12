Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] took an upward turn with a change of 0.31%, trading at the price of $1.60 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 828690 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ocwen Financial Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 534.02K shares for that time period. OCN monthly volatility recorded 6.36%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.57%. PS value for OCN stocks is 0.15 with PB recorded at 0.56.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE:OCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.07 to 2.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.59.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] sitting at -12.76 and its Gross Margin at +85.19, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is -13.13, and its Return on Assets is -0.81. These metrics suggest that this Ocwen Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,463.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,301.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -72.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 48.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.03. Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] earns $148,608 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has 108.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $172.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.07 to 2.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 13.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] a Reliable Buy?

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.