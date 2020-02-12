PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $118.84 after PYPL shares went down by -1.02% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.15 to 122.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $120.06.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 22 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] sitting at +14.55 and its Gross Margin at +52.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80%. These measurements indicate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 15.24, and its Return on Assets is 5.20. These metrics all suggest that PayPal Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 38.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 57.39. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.43 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has 1.18B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $140.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.15 to 122.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 1.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.