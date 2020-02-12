The share price of Pinterest, Inc. [NYSE: PINS] inclined by $24.03, presently trading at $23.80. The company’s shares saw 36.86% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $17.39 recorded on 02/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PINS jumped by +9.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -11.94% compared to 2.09 of all time high it touched on 02/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.49%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. Pinterest, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $26.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.47% increase from the current trading price.

Pinterest, Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 36.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.03.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 21 May (In 99 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest, Inc. [PINS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] sitting at -121.54 and its Gross Margin at +68.49.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -68.70%. Its Return on Equity is -94.06, and its Return on Assets is -75.92. These metrics suggest that this Pinterest, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.05. Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 269.78.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.74 and its Current Ratio is 11.74. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has 509.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. [PINS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.