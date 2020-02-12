Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $15.89 after PAA shares went up by 1.27% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [NYSE:PAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.57 to 25.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 5 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] sitting at +5.99 and its Gross Margin at +6.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.00%. Its Return on Equity is 17.28, and its Return on Assets is 7.99. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.51.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has 744.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.57 to 25.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 2.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.