The share price of Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] inclined by $16.41, presently trading at $16.47. The company’s shares saw 23.09% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $13.38 recorded on 02/11/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RF fall by -0.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.67% compared to -0.08 of all time high it touched on 02/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.37%, while additionally gaining 6.84% during the last 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $18.32. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.85% increase from the current trading price.

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.38 to 17.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.41.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 16 Apr (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] sitting at +30.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.40%. These measurements indicate that Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.90%. Its Return on Equity is 10.08, and its Return on Assets is 1.25. These metrics suggest that this Regions Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has 966.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.38 to 17.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 1.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regions Financial Corporation [RF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation [RF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.