The share price of Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] inclined by $37.14, presently trading at $35.96. The company’s shares saw 1.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $35.43 recorded on 02/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SEE fall by -1.34% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.54% compared to -0.49 of all time high it touched on 02/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -6.57%, while additionally dropping -14.75% during the last 12 months. Sealed Air Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $45.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.42% increase from the current trading price.

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.43 to 47.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.14.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] sitting at +15.17 and its Gross Margin at +31.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.30%. Its Return on Assets is 2.89.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 111.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] earns $305,335 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] has 156.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.43 to 47.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 3.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation [SEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.