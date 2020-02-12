Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] stock went down by -0.48% or -0.01 points down from its previous closing price of $2.81. The stock reached $2.80 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SRNE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -17.96% in the period of the last 7 days.

SRNE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.99, at one point touching $2.7731. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.99. The 52-week high currently stands at $6.50 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 23.79% after the recent low of $1.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.39 to 6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.81.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Fri 20 Mar (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] sitting at -610.94 and its Gross Margin at +52.49.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -39.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -34.40%. Its Return on Equity is -99.52, and its Return on Assets is -35.26. These metrics suggest that this Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -2.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 106.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 27.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] earns $55,479 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.91 and its Current Ratio is 2.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] has 187.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $525.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.39 to 6.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.86, which indicates that it is 9.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] a Reliable Buy?

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. [SRNE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.