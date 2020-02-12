T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] saw a change by 1.36% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $95.78. The company is holding 828.84M shares with keeping 312.47M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 40.51% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 0.57% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.02%, trading +28.92% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 828.84M shares valued at 3.25 million were bought and sold.

T-Mobile US, Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.16 to 95.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.49.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 23 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] sitting at +12.72 and its Gross Margin at +44.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 12.96, and its Return on Assets is 4.25. These metrics suggest that this T-Mobile US, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.59 and P/E Ratio of 23.77. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.67 and its Current Ratio is 0.74. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] has 828.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $78.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.16 to 95.23. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 2.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.67. This RSI suggests that T-Mobile US, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] a Reliable Buy?

T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.