Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.[TTWO] stock saw a move by 1.25% on Thursday, touching 2.37 million. Based on the recent volume, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TTWO shares recorded 128.59M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] stock could reach median target price of $137.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] stock additionally went down by -11.46% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -11.34% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TTWO stock is set at 20.28% by far, with shares price recording returns by -3.91% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TTWO shares showcased -11.93% decrease. TTWO saw -17.18% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 33.15% compared to high within the same period of time.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.41 to 135.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 11 May (In 90 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] sitting at +7.65 and its Gross Margin at +41.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.90%. Its Return on Equity is 18.92, and its Return on Assets is 8.22. These metrics all suggest that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 37.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] earns $545,238 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.41 and its Current Ratio is 1.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] has 128.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.41 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 3.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.