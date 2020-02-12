Tesla, Inc. [TSLA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $778.20 after TSLA shares went up by 0.49% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Tesla, Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 176.99 to 968.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $774.38.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 22 Apr (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tesla, Inc. [TSLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tesla, Inc. [TSLA] sitting at +0.33 and its Gross Margin at +16.56, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.60%. Its Return on Equity is -14.94, and its Return on Assets is -2.69. These metrics suggest that this Tesla, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.77. companyname [TSLA] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.79.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 1.13. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Tesla, Inc. [TSLA] has 180.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $139.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 176.99 to 968.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 339.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 10.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tesla, Inc. [TSLA] a Reliable Buy?

Tesla, Inc. [TSLA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.