The Boeing Company [BA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $344.42 after BA shares went down by -0.07% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 302.72 to 446.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $344.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 22 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Boeing Company [BA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Boeing Company [BA] sitting at -2.53 and its Gross Margin at +5.87, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.90%. Its Return on Assets is -0.51.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 590.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 81.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.58.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.26 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Boeing Company [BA] has 570.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $196.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 302.72 to 446.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 2.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Boeing Company [BA] a Reliable Buy?

The Boeing Company [BA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.