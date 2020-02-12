The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] dipped by -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $59.59 price per share at the time. The Coca-Cola Company represents 4.27B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $254.45B with the latest information.

The The Coca-Cola Company traded at the price of $59.59 with 7.4 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KO shares recorded 11.82M.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.42 to 59.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.75.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 28 Apr (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] sitting at +28.29 and its Gross Margin at +60.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10%. These measurements indicate that The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 49.61, and its Return on Assets is 10.52. These metrics all suggest that The Coca-Cola Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.65. The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.80 and P/E Ratio of 28.82. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has 4.27B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $254.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.42 to 59.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 0.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.16. This RSI suggests that The Coca-Cola Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Coca-Cola Company [KO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company [KO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.