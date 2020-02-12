The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] saw a change by 4.02% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $18.10. The company is holding 122.58M shares with keeping 118.02M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 36.30% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -24.68% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.74%, trading +36.30% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 122.58M shares valued at 998664 were bought and sold.

The GEO Group, Inc. [NYSE:GEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.28 to 24.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.40.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] sitting at +4.91 and its Gross Margin at +19.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.96, and its Return on Assets is 3.42. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GEO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 264.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 232.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.67 and P/E Ratio of 13.36. These metrics all suggest that The GEO Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] earns $105,972 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55.

The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] has 122.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.28 to 24.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 2.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.85. This RSI suggests that The GEO Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. [GEO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.