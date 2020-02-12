The share price of Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE: TOL] inclined by $49.25, presently trading at $48.40. The company’s shares saw 40.96% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $34.34 recorded on 02/11/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TOL jumped by +2.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.54% compared to 1.26 of all time high it touched on 02/11/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 19.16%, while additionally gaining 37.00% during the last 12 months. Toll Brothers, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $41.96. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -6.44% decrease from the current trading price.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE:TOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.34 to 49.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 25 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] sitting at +9.42 and its Gross Margin at +19.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.00, and its Return on Assets is 5.60. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TOL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.31 and P/E Ratio of 11.98. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] earns $1,416,464 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.72 and its Current Ratio is 5.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has 129.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.34 to 49.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 2.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.85. This RSI suggests that Toll Brothers, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.