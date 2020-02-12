Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: TW] shares went higher by 2.21% from its previous closing of $46.18, now trading at the price of $47.20, also adding 1.02 points. Is TW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 920232 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 57.07M float and a +3.19% run over in the last seven days. TW share price has been hovering between $50.48 and $33.68 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:TW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.68 to 50.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.18.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] sitting at +26.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.20%. These measurements indicate that Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 5.74, and its Return on Assets is 5.05. These metrics suggest that this Tradeweb Markets Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.26.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] earns $715,536 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.75 and its Current Ratio is 1.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] has 221.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.68 to 50.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.