Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] stock went up by 1.25% or 3.06 points up from its previous closing price of $244.75. The stock reached $247.81 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VRTX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +3.40% in the period of the last 7 days.

VRTX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $249.00, at one point touching $242.775. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $249.00. The 52-week high currently stands at $244.89 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 36.51% after the recent low of $163.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 163.68 to 244.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $244.75.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 5 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] sitting at +28.88 and its Gross Margin at +86.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 53.20%. These measurements indicate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.20%. Its Return on Equity is 22.37, and its Return on Assets is 16.16. These metrics all suggest that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.94.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.35.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.69 and its Current Ratio is 3.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has 256.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $63.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 163.68 to 244.89. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 2.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.45. This RSI suggests that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.