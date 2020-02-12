The share price of Vivint Solar, Inc. [NYSE: VSLR] inclined by $9.49, presently trading at $10.05. The company’s shares saw 133.72% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.30 recorded on 02/11/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VSLR jumped by +23.77% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.27% compared to 1.93 of all time high it touched on 02/11/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 26.26%, while additionally gaining 131.03% during the last 12 months. Vivint Solar, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.45% increase from the current trading price.

Vivint Solar, Inc. [NYSE:VSLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.30 to 9.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.49.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 3 Mar (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] sitting at -38.75 and its Gross Margin at +14.30, this company’s Net Margin is now -24.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.50%. Its Return on Equity is -2.92, and its Return on Assets is -0.65. These metrics suggest that this Vivint Solar, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 423.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 417.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -48.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] earns $114,210 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.67. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] has 123.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.30 to 9.82. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 6.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.57. This RSI suggests that Vivint Solar, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.