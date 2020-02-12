Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: WLL] shares went lower by -9.03% from its previous closing of $3.71, now trading at the price of $3.38, also adding -0.33 points. Is WLL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 11.15 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WLL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 90.44M float and a -24.94% run over in the last seven days. WLL share price has been hovering between $30.94 and $3.61 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.61 to 30.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 25 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] sitting at +28.15 and its Gross Margin at +34.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 8.36, and its Return on Assets is 3.90. These metrics suggest that this Whiting Petroleum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.93 and P/E Ratio of 2.72. These metrics all suggest that Whiting Petroleum Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] earns $2,756,840 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 0.74. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has 97.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $360.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.61 to 30.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.33, which indicates that it is 9.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] a Reliable Buy?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.