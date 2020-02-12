Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] opened at N/A and closed at $53.80 a share within trading session on 02/11/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.59% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $54.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] had 24.82 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 54.47M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.81%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $21.03 during that period and AMD managed to take a rebound to $54.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.03 to 54.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.80.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 5 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] sitting at +8.75 and its Gross Margin at +42.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.40%. Its Return on Equity is 16.66, and its Return on Assets is 6.44. These metrics all suggest that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 104.91 and P/E Ratio of 182.34. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.53 and its Current Ratio is 1.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] has 1.16B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $62.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.03 to 54.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 157.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.06, which indicates that it is 3.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.