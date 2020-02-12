XPO Logistics, Inc.[XPO] stock saw a move by -2.01% on Thursday, touching 2.53 million. Based on the recent volume, XPO Logistics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XPO shares recorded 92.31M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] stock could reach median target price of $100.00.

XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] stock additionally went down by -0.60% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 18.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XPO stock is set at 59.85% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XPO shares showcased 40.69% increase. XPO saw -4.07% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 101.79% compared to high within the same period of time.

XPO Logistics, Inc. [NYSE:XPO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.73 to 96.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.17.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 6 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] sitting at +4.20 and its Gross Margin at +13.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.95, and its Return on Assets is 3.16. These metrics suggest that this XPO Logistics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 110.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.99 and P/E Ratio of 25.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] earns $172,790 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] has 92.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.73 to 96.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.38, which indicates that it is 3.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.