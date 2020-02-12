WisdomTree Investments, Inc.[WETF] stock saw a move by 10.41% on Thursday, touching 1.25 million. Based on the recent volume, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WETF shares recorded 159.16M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] stock could reach median target price of $4.75.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] stock additionally went up by +8.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.99% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WETF stock is set at -29.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.54% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WETF shares showcased -17.07% decrease. WETF saw -39.30% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 33.33% compared to high within the same period of time.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [NASDAQ:WETF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.66 to 8.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.42.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Fri 24 Apr (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] sitting at +16.09 and its Gross Margin at +72.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 3.98, and its Return on Assets is 2.11. These metrics suggest that this WisdomTree Investments, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.88. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.47 and P/E Ratio of 44.84. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.29.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] has 159.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $703.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.66 to 8.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 2.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.