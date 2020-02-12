Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[XERS] stock saw a move by -4.16% on Thursday, touching 3.4 million. Based on the recent volume, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XERS shares recorded 27.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [XERS] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [XERS] stock additionally went down by -31.59% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -25.41% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XERS stock is set at -70.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -46.01% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XERS shares showcased -62.41% decrease. XERS saw -68.03% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -0.24% compared to high within the same period of time.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.16 to 12.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [XERS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [XERS] sitting at -2407.46 and its Gross Margin at +85.31.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -80.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.30%. Its Return on Equity is -104.08, and its Return on Assets is -72.81. These metrics suggest that this Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [XERS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -23.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 53.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [XERS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.69.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [XERS] earns $27,389 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.59 and its Current Ratio is 11.59. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [XERS] has 27.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $118.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.16 to 12.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.32. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [XERS] a Reliable Buy?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [XERS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.